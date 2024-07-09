News
Rediff.com  » News » Putin confers Russia's highest civilian honour on Modi

Putin confers Russia's highest civilian honour on Modi

Source: PTI
July 09, 2024 19:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday officially conferred the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' award by Russian President Vladimir Putin for his contribution to fostering bilateral ties between the two countries.

In a special ceremony in St. Andrew Hall in the Kremlin, President Putin conferred the award on Prime Minister Modi. The award was announced in 2019.

Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian leader to be conferred with this award, which was established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great in honour of Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia.

 

While accepting the award, Prime Minister Modi dedicated it to the people of India and to the traditional bonds of friendship between India and Russia. He further stated that the recognition illuminates the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries, said a statement issued by the ministry of external affairs.

"I am heartily grateful to you for conferring me with the highest civilian honour of Russia. This honour is not just mine, this is an honour of 140 crore Indians. This is an honour of the centuries-old and deep friendship and mutual trust between India and Russia," Modi said after receiving the award.

Modi said under President Putin's leadership, India-Russia relations have strengthened in all directions and have scaled new heights.

"The foundation of strategic ties between the two nations that you had laid has only further strengthened with the passing of time. Our mutual cooperation, based on people-to-partnership, is becoming the hope and guarantee of a better future of our people," he added.

Later, in a post on X, Modi said, "Honoured to receive the Order of St Andrew the Apostle. I dedicate it to the people of India."

Earlier, President Putin congratulated Modi for the highest Russian award and wished him good health, success and all the best. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
