Protests Demand Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal Arrests

Many parts of India on Friday, June 10, 2022, witnessed protests by Muslims, demanding the arrest of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal over their defamatory comments on Prophet Mohammed.
Please click on the images for glimpses of the protests.
IMAGE: The protest in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: People gathered in large numbers in Kolkata to demand Nupur Sharma's arrest. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Protestors set ablaze a hand cart during the protest in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A vandalised vehicle during the protest in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Stones are hurled during the clash of the protestors with the police in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Protestors pelt stones at the police in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Police personnel react during the Prayagraj protest. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A protest outside a mosque in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IMAGE: Jamia Millia Islamia university students shout slogans demanding Sharma and Jindal's arrests. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: A protest in Srinagar. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters
IMAGE: A protest in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Pulitzer Prize Winner Amit Dave/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/ Rediff.com