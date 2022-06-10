News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Protests Demand Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal Arrests

Protests Demand Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal Arrests

By Rediff News Bureau
June 10, 2022 20:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Many parts of India on Friday, June 10, 2022, witnessed protests by Muslims, demanding the arrest of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal over their defamatory comments on Prophet Mohammed.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the protests.

 

IMAGE: The protest in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People gathered in large numbers in Kolkata to demand Nupur Sharma's arrest. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Protestors set ablaze a hand cart during the protest in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A vandalised vehicle during the protest in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Stones are hurled during the clash of the protestors with the police in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Protestors pelt stones at the police in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Police personnel react during the Prayagraj protest. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A protest outside a mosque in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Jamia Millia Islamia university students shout slogans demanding Sharma and Jindal's arrests. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A protest in Srinagar. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A protest in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Pulitzer Prize Winner Amit Dave/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/ Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'
'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'
India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate
India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate
What Nupur Sharma May Cost India
What Nupur Sharma May Cost India
Prophet row: Violent protests break out across India
Prophet row: Violent protests break out across India
PICS: England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test
PICS: England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test
Act against protestors, says Jama Masjid shahi imam
Act against protestors, says Jama Masjid shahi imam
India, SA touchdown in Cuttack for 2nd T20I
India, SA touchdown in Cuttack for 2nd T20I
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Kanpur violence: Cops to put up suspects' hoardings

Kanpur violence: Cops to put up suspects' hoardings

Act against protestors, says Jama Masjid shahi imam

Act against protestors, says Jama Masjid shahi imam

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances