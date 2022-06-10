Protests Demand Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal Arrests

Many parts of India on Friday, June 10, 2022, witnessed protests by Muslims, demanding the arrest of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal over their defamatory comments on Prophet Mohammed.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the protests.

IMAGE: The protest in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People gathered in large numbers in Kolkata to demand Nupur Sharma's arrest. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Protestors set ablaze a hand cart during the protest in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A vandalised vehicle during the protest in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Stones are hurled during the clash of the protestors with the police in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Protestors pelt stones at the police in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel react during the Prayagraj protest. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A protest outside a mosque in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Jamia Millia Islamia university students shout slogans demanding Sharma and Jindal's arrests. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: A protest in Srinagar. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

IMAGE: A protest in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Pulitzer Prize Winner Amit Dave/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/ Rediff.com