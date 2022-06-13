Prophet remarks protest: Over 200 arrested in Bengal

The situation in parts of West Bengal, where violent protests had erupted over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, is under control, Director general of police Manoj Malaviya said on Monday.

IMAGE: Security personnel deployed after violence during protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad in Howrah district on June 11, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

He said police has arrested over 200 people from different parts of the state and and lodged 42 cases.

“So far, the situation is under control,” Malaviya told reporters at the West Bengal police headquarters in Kolkata.

Protests against remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two suspended BJP functionaries had turned violent in a few districts of the state, including Howrah and Murshidabad, with the administration suspending internet services and restricting movement of people.

The violence-hit districts of Bengal were limping back to normalcy with sporadic protests reported from a few areas as heavy police deployment continued, officials said.

Train services were affected in the Sealdah-Hashnabad section of the Eastern Railway in the morning after protesters blocked the railway tracks, officials said.

Tyres were set ablaze and effigies of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma were burnt as protesters blocked the tracks.

"Services were affected for around 20 minutes. Heavy police deployment is in place around the Hashnabad station in North 24 Parganas," a senior official said.

In Howrah, Murshidabad and Nadia districts, heavy police presence was seen as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC continued in certain areas.