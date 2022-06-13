News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Prophet remarks protest: Over 200 arrested in Bengal

Prophet remarks protest: Over 200 arrested in Bengal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 13, 2022 15:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The situation in parts of West Bengal, where violent protests had erupted over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, is under control, Director general of police Manoj Malaviya said on Monday.

IMAGE: Security personnel deployed after violence during protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad in Howrah district on June 11, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

He said police has arrested over 200 people from different parts of the state and and lodged 42 cases.

“So far, the situation is under control,” Malaviya told reporters at the West Bengal police headquarters in Kolkata.

 

Protests against remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two suspended BJP functionaries had turned violent in a few districts of the state, including Howrah and Murshidabad, with the administration suspending internet services and restricting movement of people.

The violence-hit districts of Bengal were limping back to normalcy with sporadic protests reported from a few areas as heavy police deployment continued, officials said.

Train services were affected in the Sealdah-Hashnabad section of the Eastern Railway in the morning after protesters blocked the railway tracks, officials said.

Tyres were set ablaze and effigies of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma were burnt as protesters blocked the tracks.

"Services were affected for around 20 minutes. Heavy police deployment is in place around the Hashnabad station in North 24 Parganas," a senior official said.

In Howrah, Murshidabad and Nadia districts, heavy police presence was seen as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC continued in certain areas.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Anti-Prophet Remarks Hit India's Gulf Trade?
Will Anti-Prophet Remarks Hit India's Gulf Trade?
What Nupur Sharma May Cost India
What Nupur Sharma May Cost India
Prophet row: Kuwait to deport expats who protested
Prophet row: Kuwait to deport expats who protested
Will Tamil Nadu govt step in to rescue Ford workers?
Will Tamil Nadu govt step in to rescue Ford workers?
Cong protest 'to save Rs 2000 cr of Gandhis': BJP
Cong protest 'to save Rs 2000 cr of Gandhis': BJP
Now, Kolkata Police summons Nupur Sharma
Now, Kolkata Police summons Nupur Sharma
Drug Charges: Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested
Drug Charges: Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Prophet row: Violent protests break out across India

Prophet row: Violent protests break out across India

Prophet row: 'Thousands' booked in 'tense' Ranchi

Prophet row: 'Thousands' booked in 'tense' Ranchi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances