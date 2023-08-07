News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Progress made in 5-6 friction points with China in three years: Jaishankar

Progress made in 5-6 friction points with China in three years: Jaishankar

Source: PTI
August 07, 2023 12:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India and China made progress in five-six friction points along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh through talks in the last three years and efforts are underway to resolve the remaining issues, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

IMAGE: Indian Army formations including T-90 and T-72 tanks and BMP infantry combat vehicles carry out drills in Eastern Ladakh to cross the Indus river to execute attacks on enemy positions, July 8, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rejecting the opposition's criticism of the government on the lingering border row, he told a group of reporters that complexities are involved and both sides are engaged to find solutions.

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

"It was said that we will not be able to do anything, talks will not be successful, there will be no progress, disengagement cannot take place, but solutions were found in some of the focal points in the last three years," he said.

 

"There were five-six areas that were very tense. There has been progress (there)," he said.

Highlighting the government's priority to develop border infrastructure, Jaishankar said the armed forces are now better placed to quickly deploy troops and counter movement of the Chinese military effectively.

If you ask whether after 2014, the Indian military and the Indian Air Force are able to deploy and counter any Chinese movement better, the answer is "yes, absolutely," he said.

Jaishankar said the overall mobility of both the armed forces and the civilian population in the border areas has increased tremendously in the last few years because of the government focus on rapid enhancement of infrastructure in the frontier areas.

"The capability is growing year after year," he said.

The minister said the infrastructure push along the Northern border is going to determine India's response to national security challenges.

The ties between India and China nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

India has made it clear to China that until there is peace and tranquillity in border areas, the relationship between the two countries cannot progress.

Jaishankar said India is also boosting connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

India is in talks with Bhutan for a rail link between that country and Assam, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Chinese know it's not 1962 anymore'
'Chinese know it's not 1962 anymore'
'Chinese are in the game of ambitions'
'Chinese are in the game of ambitions'
'China could be preparing for full scale war'
'China could be preparing for full scale war'
Quick commerce firms gain traction. Next stop: Profit
Quick commerce firms gain traction. Next stop: Profit
Batters need to take onus in do-or-die 3rd T20I vs WI
Batters need to take onus in do-or-die 3rd T20I vs WI
How To Crack CAT? Ask rediffGURUS
How To Crack CAT? Ask rediffGURUS
India wins, says Congress as Rahul is back as LS MP
India wins, says Congress as Rahul is back as LS MP
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'A future war with China may start at a higher tempo'

'A future war with China may start at a higher tempo'

'We have to be prepared for the invisible enemy'

'We have to be prepared for the invisible enemy'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances