Rediff.com  » News » Probe into Narendra Dabholkar's killing complete: CBI to HC

Probe into Narendra Dabholkar's killing complete: CBI to HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 30, 2023 15:37 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Bombay high court on Monday that it has completed its probe into the killing of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in 2013 and the investigating officer has submitted a closure report to the competent authority.

IMAGE: Dr Narendra Dabholkar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti/Facebook

However, a lawyer representing Dabholkar's daughter claimed before the court that the CBI has not investigated the case properly and there are many loopholes that are yet to be probed.

Dabholkar, 67, founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, was shot dead by two persons, allegedly linked to the radical outfit Sanatan Sanstha, while he was on a morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013.

 

The CBI has so far chargesheeted five accused in the case.

The HC earlier this month sought to know from the CBI the status of its probe into the case.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for the CBI, told a division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik on Monday that the agency has completed its investigation in the case.

'As far as the CBI is concerned, the investigation was carried out and is now complete...15 out of 32 witnesses have already been examined in the trial,' Singh told the court.

The investigating officer has filed a report recommending closure of the case. A final decision would be taken by the agency's competent authority, he said.

The ASG sought three weeks' time for a decision on the closure report.

The high court accepted this and posted the matter for further hearing after three weeks.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Narendra Dabholkar's daughter Mukta Dabholkar, seeking that the court continue monitoring the progress in the case investigation.

In 2014, the HC transferred the probe into the case to the CBI following a petition filed by social activist Ketan Tirodkar and later by Mukta Dabholkar. Since then, the HC has been monitoring the progress made in the case.

The CBI, which took over the case from Pune city police in 2014, has so far chargesheeted five accused in the case.

Advocate Abhay Nevagi, appearing for Mukta Dabholkar, claimed before the HC on Monday that the CBI has not investigated the case properly and there are many loopholes that are yet to be probed.

He sought the HC to continue monitoring the CBI's probe into the case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
