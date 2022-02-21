News
Rediff.com  » News » Priyanka, Yogi: Catch Them Young

Priyanka, Yogi: Catch Them Young

By Rediff News Bureau
February 21, 2022 15:49 IST
Three of the seven election phases for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election have been completed. Party leaders are busy campaigning for the remaining four poll phases.

 

Please click on the images for a better look at Priyanka and Yogi meeting up with future voters on February 20, 2022.

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during an election meeting in Rae Bareli, her mother Sonia Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: This child appears happy to meet Bharatiya Janata Party leader and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lakhimpur Kheri.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
