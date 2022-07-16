Prez poll: UP MLAs' vote value highest, Sikkim's lowest

As elected lawmakers from across the country gear up for voting in the presidential poll on Monday, those from Uttar Pradesh will have the maximum vote value among MLAs, while the vote value of those from Sikkim is the lowest.

IMAGE: Election Commission staff ready election material for the upcoming 16th Presidential elections in New Delhi. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

Members of Parliament have a much higher vote value at 700.

The vote value of each of the 403 MLAs of Uttar Pradesh is 208, which pegs the cumulative value at 83,824.

Each MLA of Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand has a vote value of 176 followed by that of Maharashtra (175), Bihar (173), Andhra Pradesh (159).

The cumulative vote value of the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly is 41,184 and that of 81-member Jharkhand is 14,256. The vote value of the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is 50,400 and 243-member Bihar house is 42,039 and 175-member Andhra Pradesh assembly is 27,825.

The vote value of an MLA is calculated on the basis of the total population of the state, based on the 1971 census.

Among smaller states, the vote value of each MLA of Sikkim is 7, followed by Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram (8 each), Nagaland (9), Meghalaya (17), Manipur (18) and Goa (20). The vote value of an MLA of the Union Territory of Puducherry is 16.

The vote value of 72-member Sikkim assembly is 224, 40-member Mizoram assembly is 320, 60-member assembly of Arunachal Pradesh is 480, 60-member Nagaland assembly is 540, 60-member Meghalaya house is 1020, 60-member Manipur assembly is 1080 and 40-member Goa assembly is 800.

The value of the vote of a Member of Parliament was reduced to 700 from 708 due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir.

The value of the vote of an MP in a presidential election is based on the number of elected members in legislative assemblies of states and union territories, including Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Electoral College for the presidential election comprises the members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and those of the legislative assemblies of states and union territories including Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

Before it was bifurcated into two union territories of Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir in August 2019, the erstwhile state of J&K had 83 assembly seats.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, the Union Territory of J&K will have a legislative assembly, while Ladakh will be governed directly by the Centre.

The government had announced that elections to the legislative assembly would be held after the completion of the delimitation of assembly constituencies.

Recently, the Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir notified its final order in which it has recommended a 90-member House for the newly carved out union territory. But it may take some time to have an elected House in place in the Union territory.