President appoints Narendra Modi as PM-designate

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday appointed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party leader Narendra Modi as Prime Minister-designate and the new government will take oath on Sunday evening.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media after meeting with President Droupadi Murmu and staking claim to form the government as leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Murmu handed over the letter of appointment to Modi, who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday evening.

Earlier, leaders of the BJP-led NDA had called on Murmu and handed over letters of support for Modi, who was elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party.

Addressing the media in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Modi said he has been appointed as Prime Minister-designate by the President.

"The President has asked me to work as the PM-designate and she has informed me about the oath ceremony," Modi said and added that he has informed the President that they will be comfortable if the event is held on the evening of June 9.

He said the Rashtrapati Bhavan will work out the details of the oath taking ceremony on Sunday by when he would hand over the list of the Council of Ministers to the President.

"This 18th Lok Sabha is an important milestone towards fulfilling those dreams when the country will celebrate the 100 years of independence in 2047," Modi said.

This 18th Lok Sabha is a House of new energy, youthful energy, and people have given the NDA government one more chance, Modi said.

Modi also met Bharatiya Janata Party veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences on Friday, before staking claim to form the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term.

Modi visited Advani soon after being chosen as leader of the NDA parliamentary party, leader of the BJP parliamentary party and leader of the BJP in the Lok Sabha.

After meeting Advani, he went to the residence of Joshi, a former BJP president.

'Went to Advani ji's residence and sought his blessings. Every @BJP4India karyakarta is inspired by Advani ji's monumental efforts to strengthen the party,' Modi later said in a post on X.

'Called on Dr Murli Manohar Joshi ji. I have learnt so much from him when I was working in the party organisation. He is greatly respected across India for his wisdom and knowledge,' he said in another post.

Modi also met former President Ram Nath Kovind.

'Met former president @ramnathkovind ji. I greatly cherish interacting with him, especially thanks to his unique perspectives of matters of policy and empowering the poor,' the prime minister said on X.

While the BJP got 240 seats, the NDA secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and enjoys a majority in the 543-member House.