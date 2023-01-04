'COVID will resurface, but won't cause harm'

Wiccan Rashme Oberoi looks at the year ahead as A Ganesh Nadar takes notes.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects an oral swab sample from a passenger at a railway station in Jalandhar, January 2, 2023. Kindly note the image has only been published for representational reasons. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tarot reader and author Rashme Oberoi looks at how India will fare in 2023 and this is what she has to say:

"The economy will struggle in the first half of the year. But it will recover from the COVID slump if corrective measures are taken.

"The next few months will be a struggle. Post-June will see improvement.

"COVID will resurface with one more strain, but it will not cause much harm. It will be like another type of fever.

"The prime minister, and many other officials, will find themselves travelling a lot this year; many bilateral agreements will be signed.

"The IT sector will lead the way when it comes to the nation's progress.

"India will perform better in sports compared to the last two years.

"Summer will be severe; temperatures will be very high.

"The monsoon will be delayed, but sufficient."

IMAGE: Rashme Oberoi, left, with Shashi Tharoor and Salman Khurshid at the launch of Wicca: A Magical Journey With Spells And Rituals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashme Oberoi

Rashme Oberoi is a Wiccan -- a practitioner of white magic -- and her book, Wicca: A Magical Journey With Spells And Rituals, was launched by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in the presence of another Congress leader, Salman Khurshid, in Delhi last month.

Wicca: A Magical Journey With Spells And Rituals gives a detailed account of the practice of white magic and its various rituals. It includes spells for love, healing, improving the environment, success in business and curing insomnia.

Oberoi's father, the late Major General K M Dhody, commanded the 73rd Regiment during the 1971 War.

"My father was given the task of raising a regiment as the number of regiments was not enough at that time. He is the founder father of this regiment." When the regiment celebrated its 50th anniversary, it invited her mother as an honoured guest.

Oberoi is already planning her next book which will tell readers how to create many more magic spells useful for healing and other positive attributes.

Meanwhile, she continues her work as an energy healer. "I use my crystals for healing the chakras as well because their vibrational energy can be harnessed to balance out the energies. Different crystals resonate with different chakras of our body."

Oberoi also hosts a weekly show on sun signs on ZEE's digital platform.