News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj to fight all 243 seats in Bihar polls

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj to fight all 243 seats in Bihar polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 25, 2024 23:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Activist Prashant Kishor on Sunday said his Jan Suraaj will contest all 243 seats in next year's assembly elections in Bihar and at least 40 candidates will be women.

IMAGE: Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishor (left) during party Mahila Samvad programme, in Patna, Bihar, August 25, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a women's convention in Patna, Kishor, the founder of political consultancy firm I-PAC, said Jan Suraaj wants to empower women of the state

 

"I have already said that Jan Suraaj will contest all 243 assembly seats in Bihar in 2025. Out of the total 243 seats, Jan Suraaj will field women candidates on at least 40 seats," he said.

"When Jan Suraaj forms the government in Bihar in 2025, any women who wish to earn on their own and want to become businesswomen will be provided financial support at a very nominal rate, which will be less than the existing rate of interest charged from Jeevika Didis," he added.

'Jeevika Didis' are women associated with self-help groups under the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project in the state.

"Jan Suraaj wants to empower the women of the state. As long as women do not get economic independence, their equal participation is not possible in the government. When the Jan Suraaj government is formed, no one will be forced to leave Bihar for a job of Rs 10,000-12,000. We have prepared a comprehensive plan for this," Kishor said.

In January, he had said that at least 75 people belonging to the Extremely Backward Classes will be fielded by a single platform supported by Jan Suraaj in the 2025 assembly elections.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Prashant Kishor is a good salesman'
'Prashant Kishor is a good salesman'
Why Prashant Kishor Is Eyeing Bihar
Why Prashant Kishor Is Eyeing Bihar
Prashant Kishor Doesn't Have A Magic Wand
Prashant Kishor Doesn't Have A Magic Wand
Doc attacked in Delhi hospital days after strike ends
Doc attacked in Delhi hospital days after strike ends
CBI searches premises of RG Kar ex-principal
CBI searches premises of RG Kar ex-principal
Abuse charges: Director Ranjith, actor Siddique quit
Abuse charges: Director Ranjith, actor Siddique quit
Free, fair polls in Bangladesh after reforms: Yunus
Free, fair polls in Bangladesh after reforms: Yunus

More like this

Nitish brought shame when he touched Modi's feet: PK

Nitish brought shame when he touched Modi's feet: PK

Your mother did it: Prashant Kishor's advice to Rahul

Your mother did it: Prashant Kishor's advice to Rahul

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances