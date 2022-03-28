News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pramod Sawant sworn in as Goa CM for 2nd term

Pramod Sawant sworn in as Goa CM for 2nd term

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 28, 2022 11:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Three-time MLA Pramod Sawant, who led the Bharatiya Janata Party to win 20 seats in the recently concluded elections to the 40-member Goa assembly, was sworn as the state's chief minister for the second time on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai administered the oath to Sawant (48) in a ceremony held at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee stadium near the state capital Panaji.

 

Prime Minister Modi, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP national president J P Nadda, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Maharashtra's former chief minister Devendra Fadanavis were among those who attended the event.

Sawant took the oath in Konkani language.

This is his second term as the state's chief minister.

He became the CM for the first time in March 2019 after the demise of then chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
With 2nd term, Sawant comes out of Parrikar's shadow
With 2nd term, Sawant comes out of Parrikar's shadow
'Goa's defectors are pawns on the chess board'
'Goa's defectors are pawns on the chess board'
'Caste, community, religion don't work in Goa'
'Caste, community, religion don't work in Goa'
'Imran Khan's praise of India was a surprise'
'Imran Khan's praise of India was a surprise'
Why Will Smith PUNCHED Chris Rock
Why Will Smith PUNCHED Chris Rock
No 10th std exams for students with hijab: Karnataka
No 10th std exams for students with hijab: Karnataka
Petrol price hiked by 30 paise, diesel by 35 paise
Petrol price hiked by 30 paise, diesel by 35 paise
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

76 to 716: Victory margins in 10 Goa constituencies

76 to 716: Victory margins in 10 Goa constituencies

How BJP rose in Goa with Christian help

How BJP rose in Goa with Christian help

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances