Belagavi Court Remands Ponzi Scheme Accused To Custody

Shivaanand Neelannavar, the alleged mastermind behind a massive Ponzi scheme impacting thousands of investors, has been remanded to CID custody, marking a significant step in the investigation of this multi-crore fraud.

Key Points Shivaanand Neelannavar, the alleged kingpin of a multi-crore Ponzi scheme, has been remanded to 10 days of CID custody.

The Ponzi scheme case involves an alleged fraud of approximately Rs 1,000 crore.

Around 35,000 investors are reportedly affected by the fraudulent Ponzi scheme.

Neelannavar's firm, Shivam Associates (Acumen), promised a 36 per cent annual return to attract investors.

The case is registered under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act, the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors (KPID) Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A Belagavi court on Monday remanded Shivaanand Neelannavar, the alleged kingpin in the multi-crore ponzi scheme case, to 10 days of CID custody for further investigation into the scam involving thousands of investors.

The order was passed by the Second Additional District and Sessions Court, Belagavi.

Details Of The Ponzi Scheme Investigation

According to officials, the case pertains to an alleged fraud of nearly Rs 1,000 crore involving around 35,000 investors. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sought custody of the accused, stating that the probe would require visits to various parts of the state as well as outside Karnataka to trace financial transactions and gather crucial evidence.

Accused Cites Health Concerns

During the hearing, Neelannavar informed the court that he was suffering from diabetes and heart-related ailments, following which the judge directed authorities to ensure proper medical care.

Modus Operandi Of Shivam Associates

Neelannavar and his firm Shivam Associates, also known as Acumen, were booked after they could not return money to depositors after attracting investments from thousands of people by promising a 36 per cent annual return, in a Ponzi-style deposit scheme, Belagavi Police Commissioner Bhushan Gulabrao Borase said on Sunday.

The accused has been secured, raids are underway at his offices and residence, and the case will be transferred to the CID for further investigation, he added.

He said an FIR has been registered at Malmaruti Police Station invoking relevant sections of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act, the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors (KPID) Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.