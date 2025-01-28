Politicians, builders named in Baba Siddique murder case

Former MLA Zeeshan Siddique has named some builders and politicians in his statement to police, while urging them to consider issues of slum development projects in Bandra during the probe into the murder of his father and NCP leader Baba Siddique.

IMAGE: Former MLA Zeeshan Siddique with his late father Baba Siddique. Photograph: @zeeshanBabaS/X

On one occasion, a developer had used abusive language against his father, Zeeshan Siddique told police.

The former MLA also claimed many developers were in constant touch with his father for redevelopment projects.

His statement is part of the chargesheet filed by police in connection with the killing of the former state minister on October 12, 2024.

Baba Siddique (66) was shot dead by three assailants outside his son's office in Mumbai's Bandra East area.

Zeeshan Siddique has told police he and his father were continuously fighting for the rights of slumdwellers in Mumbai's Bandra area, adding that a false case was registered against him for his objection towards a redevelopment project.

"There are many developers who were in regular contact with my father. My father had the habit of writing a diary about his daily work. I learnt that around 5.30 pm to 6 pm (on the day of the murder) my dad was contacted on his WhatsApp by Mohit Kambhoj (a BJP worker). Mohit wanted to meet my father with regard to a project in Bandra by Mundra Builders," Zeeshan said in his statement to the police.

The former MLA in the statement also said, "A builder during a meeting with certain persons regarding the SRA redevelopment project had used abusive words about my father. I request that all the above-mentioned matters be investigated in detail in the investigation of my father's murder."

Police have filed a more than 4,500-page chargesheet before a special MCOCA court in connection with the case.

It has been filed against 26 arrested accused, while three persons -- Shubham Lonkar, Yasin Akhthar and Anmol Bishnoi -- have been shown as wanted accused.

All the accused have been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and are currently in judicial custody.