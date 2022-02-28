Polish envoy meets VK Singh, says Ukraine border open for Indians

Poland's Ambassador to India Adam Burakowski on Monday said his country is allowing entry to people of all nationalities who are leaving war-hit Ukraine by road and food and shelter will be provided to them.

IMAGE: Indian students stuck in Ukraine on the way to Budomierz (Poland) from Shehyni, February 28, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo.

Amid reports claiming that Indians were facing difficulties on the Poland-Ukraine border, the ambassador said those who are trying to cross to Poland from Ukraine must refer to the social media handles of the Indian embassy in Warsaw and the Twitter handle of Operation Ganga.

Burakowski held a closed-door meeting with Union Minister VK Singh, who is expected to leave for Poland on Monday night for the evacuation of stranded Indians from Ukraine.

The Polish ambassador said he had a "very good" meeting with Singh and Poland is allowing people from all nations who are coming from Ukraine.

"I would like to request all Indian nationals who are trying to cross to Poland from Ukraine that they must refer to the social media of Indian embassy in Warsaw and Twitter account of Operation Ganga," Burakowski told PTI.

On the question of flights, Burakowski said he doesn't want to disclose any details but there will be a few flights for stranded Indians in Ukraine from Poland.

He also assured that there will be food and shelter for all Indians trying to cross to Poland from Ukraine.

On Sunday, Burakowski had said his government will allow entry into Poland without the requirement of visa to the Indians who escaped the "Russian aggression" in Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said though the border crossings to Hungary and Romania are functioning, the exit point to Poland has been clogged with lakhs of Ukrainians and foreign nationals and that many Indian citizens are also stuck there.

"Many of our people have been there for a long time and I think they are in a very very difficult situation. We fully empathise and work round the clock to see what option we can provide them," the foreign secretary had said.

The opposition Congress on Monday alleged that Indian students were assaulted by security personnel on the Ukraine-Poland border.

"Students are crying out for help, requesting the Modi government to intervene but to no avail. We saw a video last night on the Ukraine-Poland border where students are being beaten up," party spokesperson Ragini Nayak told reporters.

The government has decided to send Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh as "special envoys" of India to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation process of Indians, including students, still stuck in the war-torn country.