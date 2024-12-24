Police to man Delhi churhes on Christmas

The Delhi traffic police announced that it has made "adequate" arrangements to manage crowds and ensure safety during Christmas celebrations in the national capital.

IMAGE: Devotees visit the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church on the eve of the Christmas festival, in New Delhi, December 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Deployments have been made near churches, malls, and markets, and a drive against drunken driving will be carried out until New Year.

Another officer said, "We saw less number of people thronging to the Sacred Heart Cathedral near the Gol Dak Khana last year. However, we have deployed sufficient personnel in the area. They will keep clear the traffic for a smooth movement in the area."

Churches in the city expecting a heavy congregation of devotees include the Sacred Heart Cathedral, St Thomas Church (Mandir Marg), St Martin's Church (Delhi Cantonment), St Thomas Church (RK Puram), and St Mary's Knanaya Church (Vasant Kunj), the police said.

They said traffic will be diverted on stretches according to the need.

A large number of people are expected to assemble at Select City Mall, Saket, where traffic will be restricted on certain roads, a police advisory said.

Traffic diversion will begin at 2 pm Wednesday.

At the Sheikh Sarai to Hauz Rani stretch, all median cuts will remain closed.

Heavy vehicles and DTC/cluster buses will not be allowed on both carriageways of Press Enclave Road, it said.

Commuters moving from Chirag Delhi to Qutub Minar via Press Enclave Road are advised to use Khanpur Red Light T Point via MB Road to Mehrauli.

Traffic coming from IIT Flyover to PTS going towards Press Enclave Road is advised to continue on Aurbindo Marg towards Mehrauli and use TB Hospital Road Red Light to Lado Sarai via MB Road, it said.

No public transport buses will be allowed to go to Pushp Vihar from MB Road/Asian Market Red Light, the advisory said.