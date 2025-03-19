HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Police looking for mastermind behind Nagpur violence: Maha minister

Police looking for mastermind behind Nagpur violence: Maha minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 19, 2025 17:53 IST
March 19, 2025 17:53 IST

The police have so far arrested 54 people in connection with the Nagpur violence, while a search is on to trace the mastermind, Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam said on Wednesday, stressing that attacks on police personnel will be dealt with strictly.

IMAGE: A road wears a deserted look after curfew on the second consecutive day in 10 police station limits, at Mahal in Nagpur, March 19, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The minister of state for home told reporters that the strictest action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence, and the fear of the law would be instilled.

"54 people have been arrested in connection with Nagpur violence. They dared to attack policemen. We will show what is meant by police fear. They will not be spared," Kadam told reporters.

 

He said the government would ensure that the police morale is not affected, adding that instructions have been given to take the strictest action.

"The police are looking for the mastermind behind the violence," Kadam said and warned of action against those circulating wrong videos on social media.

Thirty-three police personnel, including three DCP-rank officers, were injured on Monday night when mobs went on a rampage, damaging vehicles, hurling petrol bombs and stones at police, and attacking houses.

Rumours about a chadar with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by Vishva Hindu Parishad for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, was the prima facie trigger for violence.

Some rioters allegedly touched a woman constable inappropriately and tried to disrobe her during the violence, as per an FIR.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
