News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Police claim to have found weapon used by Aaftab to cut up Shraddha

Police claim to have found weapon used by Aaftab to cut up Shraddha

Source: PTI
November 28, 2022 16:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi police has recovered the weapon allegedly used by Aaftab Amin Poonawala to cut the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, sources said on Monday.

IMAGE: Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, accused in Shraddha Walkar murder case, leaves the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) after the polygraph test, Rohini, New Delhi, November 24, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The police have also recovered a ring that belonged to 27-year-old Walkar, which Poonawala allegedly gave to another woman, they said.

"The weapon used to cut Shraddha Walkar's body has been recovered by the police," a source said.

 

The remaining sessions of Poonawala's polygraph test are underway at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini, the sources said, adding that he arrived at the lab at 9:50 am and the sessions began around 11 am.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar, and cut her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17.

On November 22, he was sent to four more days of police custody. On November 26, the court sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

The police are yet to find Walkar's skull and some other body parts. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Shraddha murder: Aaftab had knife wound treated in May
Shraddha murder: Aaftab had knife wound treated in May
Aaftab was confident, remorseless when grilled: Cops
Aaftab was confident, remorseless when grilled: Cops
Man who chopped up partner was inspired by 'Dexter'
Man who chopped up partner was inspired by 'Dexter'
BSE, NSE hit fresh all-time highs; rally for 5th day
BSE, NSE hit fresh all-time highs; rally for 5th day
Why Gehlot Called Pilot 'Gaddar'
Why Gehlot Called Pilot 'Gaddar'
Public has almost overdosed on cricket: Waugh
Public has almost overdosed on cricket: Waugh
When Rahul Rode A Bike
When Rahul Rode A Bike
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Woman who visited Aaftab's home after murder, quizzed

Woman who visited Aaftab's home after murder, quizzed

How the police cracked Aaftab's lies about Shraddha

How the police cracked Aaftab's lies about Shraddha

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances