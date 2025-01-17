PM security breach: Arrest warrants issued against 25 farmers

The Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari) Thursday slammed the Punjab government for the arrest warrants issued against 25 farmers and the insertion of an attempt to murder charge in the FIR in connection with the 2022 prime minister security breach matter in the state.

IMAGE: Security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy near Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district, Punjab, January 5, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Leaders of the farmers' body said they came to know about the insertion of Section 307 (attempt to murder charge) of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR after the bail plea of one of the protesting farmers was rejected by a court in Ferozepur.

On January 5, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Punajb's Ferozepur after which he returned from the state without attending any event, including a rally.

Later, the Supreme Court appointed a five-member committee, headed by former apex court judge Indu Malhotra to probe the security breach incident.

The police had then lodged an FIR in the matter.

Initially, the police had registered an FIR against 150 unidentified people at Kulgarhi police station under Section 283 (danger or obstruction in public way) of the IPC.

Farmers said following a probe by a three-member Special Investigation Team, additional charges -- Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault on a public servant), 186 (obstruction of duty), 149 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint) and Section 8-B of the National Highway Act -- were inserted in the FIR by the police.

The police pressed these charges against 25 farmers by name.

Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari) president Baldev Singh Zira said the bail plea of one of the protesters Kanwaljit Singh was rejected by Sessions Court on Tuesday.

"The state government is apparently working under the pressure of the Union government. It has been three years since the incident. The farmers were actually going towards the district administrative complex to hold a protest, however, the police blocked their way near the bridge," he claimed.

Zira claimed the farmers had no idea that the prime minister was coming via the same road.

"Since the farmers were not allowed to move forward, they squatted there, and started a protest near the bridge", Zira said, adding the prime minister's cavalcade was at a distance of around one km from the protesting site during which no protesters went there."

"The police had earlier booked unidentified people under section 283 of IPC, but later due to some kind of pressure, they added serious sections like 307 of IPC in that FIR," he said.

The Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari) president said, "Police booked 25 people, including me, by name. But no information was shared with us, neither did we receive any notices or summons."

"Now, the court is issuing non-bailable warrants for non-appearance. This is just a conspiracy to demoralise and weaken 'Kissan Morcha 2.0'. But we will not let that happen," Zira added.

Farmer leader Surjit Singh Phul, who is part of the ongoing protest at Shambhu and Khanauri border points, strongly condemned the Punjab Police for pressing the attempt to murder charge against farmers.

"Arrest warrants have been issued against 25 farmers. The Punjab government is working under pressure from the Centre," he said.

On January 5, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre.

When his convoy reached close to the Piareana village on the Ferozepur-Moga road, around 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, some protestors blocked the road following which the cavalcade was halted for almost 15-20 minutes.

The PM had returned without dedicating developmental projects and addressing a rally.

The incident had triggered a major political row with the BJP alleging that the then ruling Congress in Punjab "tried to physically harm" the prime minister, while other parties too attacked the state government over the law and order issue.