After Howdy event, Modi to meet Trump today at UN

September 24, 2019 10:29 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump will have a bilateral meeting on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, just two days after both the leaders addressed a mega Indian community event in Houston.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump at the 'Howdy Modi' event, in Houston. Photograph: @narendramodi/Twitter

The Trump and Modi bilateral is set for 12:15 pm local time (9:45 pm IST) in the UN Headquarters, after Trump addresses the UN General Debate from the iconic General Assembly hall.

Indian officials New York did not give details about the agenda of the meeting, saying one should wait for the meeting.

The meeting comes a day after the US President had shared the dais with Modi to address nearly 50,000 Indian-Americans at 'Howdy, Mody' event in Houston.

Taking the US-India relations to new heights, the leaders of the world's two biggest democracies echoed similar sentiments on pressing issues such as climate change, terrorism, energy and trade.

Notably, the friendship between Modi and Trump was on full display at the event.

In a never-seen-before display of camaraderie, the two leaders held hands and took a lap around the NRG Stadium after the two leaders addressed the 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

Modi also took the occasion to vouch for Trump ahead of 2020 presidential elections, saying "ab ki baar Trump sarkar", modifying the 'Ab ki Baar Modi sarkar' slogan coined for the BJP's 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign.

With inputs from ANI