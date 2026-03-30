PM Modi to Launch Semiconductor Plant, Development Projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a semiconductor plant in Gujarat and launch development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore, boosting India's semiconductor industry and infrastructure development.

IMAGE: Photograph: Stephen Nellis/Reuters

Key Points Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate a semiconductor plant in Sanand, Gujarat, marking a major step under the India Semiconductor Mission.

The new semiconductor plant will manufacture advanced Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs) for automotive and industrial applications.

Modi will also inaugurate the Samrat Samprati Museum in Gandhinagar, showcasing the historical and cultural legacy of Jainism.

Multiple development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore will be launched, spanning power, rail, road transport, health, and rural development.

The Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway will be inaugurated, enhancing regional connectivity and supporting industrial development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Tuesday where he will inaugurate a semiconductor plant at Sanand and lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore.

The prime minister will also address a gathering after inaugurating the Samrat Samprati Museum in Gandhinagar at around 10 am.

At 12.34 pm, Modi will inaugurate the Kaynes Semicon Plant at Sanand, Ahmedabad, marking the commencement of commercial production at the facility, representing a significant milestone in India's semiconductor journey, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Thereafter, he will travel to Vav-Tharad where, at around 4 pm, he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore. He will also address a gathering on the occasion.

Semiconductor Plant Inauguration at Sanand

In Sanand, with the inauguration of semiconductor plant, the commercial production at the plant will start with the manufacturing of advanced Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs), which are critical components for automotive and industrial applications requiring compact, efficient, and reliable power switching systems, the statement said.

Each module comprises 17 chips and will be supplied to California-based Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOS). When all phases of the plant are completed, it will have the capacity to produce 6.33 million units per day.

The inauguration of the plant is a major step under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). It will be the second semiconductor facility, after Micron Technology, among the approved projects under the programme to commence commercial production.

The project holds particular significance as it establishes India's second OSAT/ATMP (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test / Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packing) unit entering the production phase.

It also marks the entry of an Indian-origin Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) player into semiconductor manufacturing, thereby strengthening domestic capabilities, the statement said.

The facility will contribute to building indigenous semiconductor packaging capacity, addressing a critical gap in India's chip ecosystem, and furthering the vision of self-reliance in high-technology manufacturing.

Samrat Samprati Museum Inauguration

On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, the prime minister will inaugurate the Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth in Gandhinagar.

Named after Samrat Samprati, the grandson of Emperor Ashoka and a revered figure in Jain tradition known for his commitment to non-violence and propagation of Jainism, the museum showcases the rich historical, cultural, and spiritual legacy of Jainism, the statement said.

Located within the Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra campus, the museum features seven distinct wings, each dedicated to unique aspects of India's civilizational traditions. It offers visitors a comprehensive journey through centuries of knowledge and heritage.

The museum preserves and displays centuries-old rare relics, Jain artefacts, and traditional heritage collections. These include intricately crafted stone and metal idols, large Tirth Patta and Yantra Patta, miniature paintings, silver chariots, coins, and ancient manuscripts, all exhibited across seven grand galleries.

Housing over two thousand rare treasures arranged in expansive halls, the museum enables visitors to gain a chronological understanding of the evolution of Jainism and its profound cultural impact, the statement said.

Development Projects in Vav-Tharad

In Vav-Tharad, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore.

These projects span key sectors including power, rail, road transport and highways, health, urban development, tribal development, and rural development.

Modi will inaugurate the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, an access-controlled highway built at a cost of over Rs 5,100 crore. The expressway will enhance regional connectivity, support industrial development in the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), and boost economic growth.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the four-lane Idarâ Badoli bypass section with paved shoulders. He will also lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Dholavira-Mauvana-Vauva-Santalpur section (Package-II) of NH-754K to a two-lane paved shoulder carriageway.

These projects will strengthen highway infrastructure, improve connectivity to key regions including tourism destinations such as Dholavira, enhance logistics efficiency, and support socio-economic development, the statement said.