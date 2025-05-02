HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PM Modi has our full support: US State Department

May 02, 2025 09:23 IST

The United States stands strong with India against terrorism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'has our full support', the State Department said underlining that Secretary of State Marco Rubio urges India and Pakistan to work towards a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia.

IMAGE: US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said at a press briefing Thursday that Washington is 'monitoring closely' the situation between India and Pakistan amid rising tensions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday.

 

"As the President articulated to Prime Minister Modi last week, the United States stands strong with India against terrorism, and Prime Minister Modi has our full support," Bruce said.

Rubio 'encouraged both countries to work toward a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia. We continue to be in touch with the governments of both countries, as I mentioned, at multiple levels', Bruce added.

"This government is in constant communication. We are asking for a responsible resolution from both parties. And beyond that, there's nothing I can give you, any other details," she said.

The US has encouraged India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions, reaffirming its commitment to cooperate with Delhi against terrorism and urging Islamabad's cooperation in investigating the 'unconscionable' Pahalgam terror attack.

In his call with Jaishankar, Rubio expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the 'horrific' terrorist attack in Pahalgam that had killed 26 civilians.

Rubio 'reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism. He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia,' a statement issued by Bruce had said.

Jaishankar said in a post on X that he discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with Rubio.

"Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice."

In his conversation with Sharif, Rubio spoke of the need to condemn the terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam and urged Pakistani officials' cooperation in investigating 'this unconscionable attack'.

He also encouraged Pakistan to work with India to de-escalate tensions, re-establish direct communications, and maintain peace and security in South Asia.

Rubio and Sharif 'reaffirmed their continued commitment to holding terrorists accountable for their heinous acts of violence.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
