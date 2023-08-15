News
Rediff.com  » News » 'India is with Manipur': Modi appeals for peace in I-Day address

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 15, 2023 08:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the situation in Manipur, which witnessed violence in the past few weeks, was improving and urged the people in the northeastern state to build on the peace restored there.

Addressing the 77th Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said the entire nation is with Manipur, and the Centre and the state government were making every effort to find a solution and will continue to do so.

 

"In the past few weeks, during the period of violence in the North East, especially in Manipur, many people lost their lives, and the honor of mothers and daughters suffered a lot, but in the last few days, there are reports of peace. The nation is with Manipur," the Prime Minister said at the outset of his 10th consecutive address from the Red Fort.

"The people of Manipur should build on the peace that has been restored over the past few days. The path for a solution will be found through peace in Manipur," the Prime Minister said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
