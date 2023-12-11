Plot to kill Pannun: FBI Director meets CBI chief in Delhi

News
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 11, 2023 16:40 IST
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray met Central Bureau of Investigation Director Praveen Sood here on Monday where they are understood to have discussed topics related to achieving greater cooperation in cyber-related financial crimes, among others, officials said.

IMAGE: Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray. Photograph: www.fbi.gov

Wray, along with other senior officials, reached the agency headquarters at 2.07 pm for the scheduled meeting, they said.

He arrived in the national capital on Sunday evening for a two-day visit during which he is also scheduled to meet top officials of Indian security and law enforcement establishments, they added.

During the meeting between Sood and Wray, multiple issues related to exchange of information on cyber crime cases, narcotics, pending judicial requests and extradition of wanted criminals might have been part of the agenda, they said.

 

The high profile visit is taking place in the backdrop of Washington's allegations about an Indian link to a foiled plot to kill a Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on the American soil.

India has already constituted a probe team to investigate the allegations.

Last week, the US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti had mentioned about the FBI director's India visit, while elaborating high profile visits of the senior US officials to India in recent past.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, when asked about Wray's planned trip to India, had said the visit is in the works as part of the overall bilateral cooperation in areas of cyber security, counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics.

"As you're aware, we have robust security, cyber-security, counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics cooperation with the US agencies. We are also engaged in capacity-building programmes. So as part of this ongoing bilateral cooperation, a visit By the FBI director is in the works," he had said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
