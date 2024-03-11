News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Plea in SC to restrain govt from appointing new ECs under new act

Plea in SC to restrain govt from appointing new ECs under new act

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 11, 2024 12:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking to restrain the Centre from appointing new election commissioners as per a 2023 law, the provisions of which have been challenged in the apex court.

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen following the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel and Anup Chandra Pandey's retirement.

The plea has been filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur, who has challenged the provisions of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and terms of office) Act, 2023.

In her application, Thakur informed the court that during the pendency of her plea, in which a notice was issued on January 12, "one member of Election Commission namely Arun Goel gave resignation on March 9, 2024, which has been accepted by the President".

 

"That petitioner most respectfully submitted that in view of facts that election for Lok Sabha Election 2024 may be announced shortly, therefore appointment of member of new election commissioners is required immediately, for that this court has given clear verdict in the case of 'Anoop Baranwal Versus Union of India' (March 2, 2023 verdict) about the appointment process...," the plea said.

"It is, therefore, most respectfully prayed that this Court may graciously be pleased to direct the respondents to immediately appoint the member election commission of India, as per verdict/judgments passed by this court in the case of Anoop Baranwal Versus Union of India...," it said.

The plea sought a direction to "restrain the Respondents to not appoint the member as per Section 7 and 8 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and terms of office) Act, 2023".

According to the new law, "Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a Selection Committee consisting of -- (a) the Prime Minister --Chairperson; (b) the Leader of Opposition in the House of the People -- Member; (c) a Union Cabinet Minister to be nominated by the Prime Minister -- Member."

The opposition has accused the Modi government of having defied the Supreme Court by dropping the CJI from the selection panel.

In its March 2023 order, the Supreme Court had said the prime minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the CJI would pick the CEC and the ECs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
No stay on law excluding CJI from EC appointments
No stay on law excluding CJI from EC appointments
Should A Collegium Pick Election Commissioners?
Should A Collegium Pick Election Commissioners?
New bill drops CJI from EC selection panel
New bill drops CJI from EC selection panel
'Engineering marvel' Mumbai coastal road inaugurated
'Engineering marvel' Mumbai coastal road inaugurated
Top 10 Moments From Oscars 2024
Top 10 Moments From Oscars 2024
SEBI Sees Sharp Rise In Complaints, Here's Why
SEBI Sees Sharp Rise In Complaints, Here's Why
Ranji Trophy final: Vidarbha all out for 105 at lunch
Ranji Trophy final: Vidarbha all out for 105 at lunch
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Differences or BJP ticket?: Oppn on Goel resignation

Differences or BJP ticket?: Oppn on Goel resignation

Those weak-kneed before powerful cannot be EC: Court

Those weak-kneed before powerful cannot be EC: Court

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances