PIX: When Kamal Haasan met Rajinikanth

Will they, won’t they?

Act together, that is?

Photographs: @ikamalhaasan X/ANI Photo

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth acted together for the first time in 1975, in K Balachandar’s Apoorva Raagangal.

They last acted together in the 1985 Hindi film, Geraftaar, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan.

In these 50 years, speculation has swirled around them -- of rivalry, who was the bigger star, and of working together, etc.

In an interview to Rediff Radio many years ago Kamal Haasan echoed what the two biggest stars of Tamil cinema have told the media, that it made remunerative sense for them to not work together as no producer can afford to cast them in one film.

But one thing the duo have continued to maintain through the 50 years is their close friendship.

Which was in evidence on Wednesday when Kamal Haasan, now president of the Makkal Needhi Maiyyam, went over to Rajinikanth’s bungalow in Chennai’s posh Poes Garden area to seek his friend’s blessings ahead of taking oath as a Rajya Sabha member on July 25 in New Delhi.