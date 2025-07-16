HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » PIX: When Kamal Haasan met Rajinikanth

PIX: When Kamal Haasan met Rajinikanth

By Rediff News
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 16, 2025 19:17 IST

x

Will they, won’t they?

Act together, that is?

Photographs: @ikamalhaasan X/ANI Photo

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth acted together for the first time in 1975, in K Balachandar’s Apoorva Raagangal.

They last acted together in the 1985 Hindi film, Geraftaar, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan.

In these 50 years, speculation has swirled around them -- of rivalry, who was the bigger star, and of working together, etc.

In an interview to Rediff Radio many years ago Kamal Haasan echoed what the two biggest stars of Tamil cinema have told the media, that it made remunerative sense for them to not work together as no producer can afford to cast them in one film.

 

But one thing the duo have continued to maintain through the 50 years is their close friendship.

Which was in evidence on Wednesday when Kamal Haasan, now president of the Makkal Needhi Maiyyam, went over to Rajinikanth’s bungalow in Chennai’s posh Poes Garden area to seek his friend’s blessings ahead of taking oath as a Rajya Sabha member on July 25 in New Delhi.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why DMK Gave Kamal Haasan A Rajya Sabha Seat
Why DMK Gave Kamal Haasan A Rajya Sabha Seat
Kamal Haasan ready to quit cinema for politics
Kamal Haasan ready to quit cinema for politics
Rajini scraps political plans after 'warning from god'
Rajini scraps political plans after 'warning from god'
Our paths may be different but goal is same: Rajini on Haasan
Our paths may be different but goal is same: Rajini on Haasan
Starring Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam...
Starring Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Katrina Kaif's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

4 O'Clock Dahi Puri: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

7 Songs To Remember Pran

VIDEOS

Kanwar Yatris from Gurugram carry 800-1,000 kg Golden Shiva Kanwad on wheels in Haridwar2:01

Kanwar Yatris from Gurugram carry 800-1,000 kg Golden...

Ameesha Patel looks glamorous in black3:01

Ameesha Patel looks glamorous in black

Ashutosh Rana breaks silence on Hindi-Marathi row0:56

Ashutosh Rana breaks silence on Hindi-Marathi row

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD