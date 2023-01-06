News
Rediff.com  » News » Trainer aircraft crashes in MP, pilot killed

Trainer aircraft crashes in MP, pilot killed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 06, 2023 11:48 IST
The pilot of a trainer aircraft was killed after it crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, 400 km from state capital Bhopal, police said on Friday.

Photographs: ANI

The trainee pilot who was on board was injured in the incident that took place around 11.30 pm on Thursday, said an official.

The aircraft crashed 3 km away from Chorhatta airstrip after hitting the dome of a temple and a tree while on a training sortie, said Chorhatta police station in-charge J P Patel.

 

Captain Vimal Kumar (50), resident of Patna, was killed in the crash while trainee pilot Sonu Yadav (23), resident of Jaipur, suffered injuries and admitted to the government-run Sanjay Gandhi Medical College hospital, said Rewa collector Manoj Pushp.

Earlier, a local police official had given different names of the two crash victims.

The aircraft belonged to "Falcon aviation academy", the collector said.

Pushp and district Superintendent of Police Nanvneet Bhasin visited the spot after the incident and further probe was on.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
