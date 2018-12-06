The odd, odd world we live in!

December 06, 2018 08:20 IST

Eight images that prove we live in a truly bizarre world.

Women compete during the 'Running of the Brides' race event in Bangkok, Thailand. The winner receives a fully sponsored wedding as a prize. Photograph: Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

A man dressed as a devil embraces a child as part of a tradition to determine if she had behaved well during the past year, inside of a sandstone cave in the village of Svitava near the town of Cvikov, Czech Republic. Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters

A priest displays a passport of a person who hopes for visa in front of the idol of Lord Hanuman at Visa Hanuman Temple, in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: A visitor looks at a Soviet-made Zaporozhets retro car, which was converted into an aquarium at a small and medium business exhibition in St Petersburg, Russia. Photograph: Anton Vaganov/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman rows a boat towards the place of her residence across the Yenisei River, which separates her home village Khmelniki from other local settlements, south of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters

IMAGE: Remotely controlled robots OriHime-D, developed by Ory Lab Inc to promote employment of disabled people, serve customers at a cafe in Tokyo. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

IMAGE: A stuntman covering his face rides a motorcycle inside the 'Well of Death' attraction during a fair in Bangkok. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters