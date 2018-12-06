rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » The odd, odd world we live in!

The odd, odd world we live in!

December 06, 2018 08:20 IST

Eight images that prove we live in a truly bizarre world.

Women compete during the 'Running of the Brides' race event in Bangkok, Thailand. The winner receives a fully sponsored wedding as a prize. Photograph: Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

A man dressed as a devil embraces a child as part of a tradition to determine if she had behaved well during the past year, inside of a sandstone cave in the village of Svitava near the town of Cvikov, Czech Republic. Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters

A priest displays a passport of a person who hopes for visa in front of the idol of Lord Hanuman at Visa Hanuman Temple, in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: A visitor looks at a Soviet-made Zaporozhets retro car, which was converted into an aquarium at a small and medium business exhibition in St Petersburg, Russia. Photograph: Anton Vaganov/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman rows a boat towards the place of her residence across the Yenisei River, which separates her home village Khmelniki from other local settlements, south of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters

IMAGE: Remotely controlled robots OriHime-D, developed by Ory Lab Inc to promote employment of disabled people, serve customers at a cafe in Tokyo. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

IMAGE: A stuntman covering his face rides a motorcycle inside the 'Well of Death' attraction during a fair in Bangkok. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman dressed as Snegurochka (Snowmaiden), granddaughter of Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, Ded Moroz, slops over hot water during an event dedicated to the end of the sailboat season, with the air temperature at about -33°C, outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters
Tags: Reuters, IMAGE, Hanuman, Ilya, Russia
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use