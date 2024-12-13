6 killed in fire at hospital in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul

As many as six people lost their lives in a fire accident that occurred at a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul on Thursday night, the Dindigul district Superintendent of Police said.

IMAGE: A fire erupts at a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul. Photograph: ANI on X

More than three fire engines and over 10 ambulances were deployed to rescue patients trapped inside the hospital in the Gandhi Nagar area near the Dindigul-Trichy highway, a senior official said.

According to Dindigul District Collector MN Poongodi, the patients have been rescued and admitted to other hospitals.

"A fire broke out at a private hospital. The patients here have been rescued and admitted to nearby government and private hospitals," the District Collector said.