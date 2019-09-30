News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rajnath's day out on board INS Vikramaditya

Rajnath's day out on board INS Vikramaditya

September 30, 2019 08:12 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday dubbed INS Vikramaditya as the 'Sikandar of Samundar' after spending 24 hours onboard the aircraft carrier with the Western Fleet of Indian Navy off the Goa coast.

The defence minister also performed yoga along with navy personnel on Sunday morning. Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter and shared his experience onboard the INS Vikramaditya.

"Spent 24 hours at INS Vikramaditya. This aircraft carrier is the 'Sikandar of Samundar'. Visiting 'Vikramaditya' was one of the most memorable experiences of my life. A Day at Sea has given me a new perspective about the capabilities and power of the Indian Navy," he tweeted.

Here's a look at how the Raksha Mantri spent his day 'at sea'.

WATCH: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh's 24 hours aboard INS Vikramaditya

 

 

All photographs: PTI Photos, @rajnathsingh

AGENCIES
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article

More like this

PIX: 4 awesome hours onboard INS Vikramaditya

PIX: 4 awesome hours onboard INS Vikramaditya

All you wanted to know about INS Vikramaditya

All you wanted to know about INS Vikramaditya

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use