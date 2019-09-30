Rajnath's day out on board INS Vikramaditya

September 30, 2019 08:12 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday dubbed INS Vikramaditya as the 'Sikandar of Samundar' after spending 24 hours onboard the aircraft carrier with the Western Fleet of Indian Navy off the Goa coast.

The defence minister also performed yoga along with navy personnel on Sunday morning. Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter and shared his experience onboard the INS Vikramaditya.

"Spent 24 hours at INS Vikramaditya. This aircraft carrier is the 'Sikandar of Samundar'. Visiting 'Vikramaditya' was one of the most memorable experiences of my life. A Day at Sea has given me a new perspective about the capabilities and power of the Indian Navy," he tweeted.

Here's a look at how the Raksha Mantri spent his day 'at sea'.

WATCH: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh's 24 hours aboard INS Vikramaditya

All photographs: PTI Photos, @rajnathsingh