Ahead of G20 Summit, Modi meets Japan's Abe

Ahead of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Osaka, Japan and discussed a range of issues of mutual interest.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Osaka, Japan. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the start of Japan's Reiwa era. The prime minister said that President Ram Nath Kovind will participate in the coronation ceremony of Emperor Naruhito in October. Photograph: PIB/PTI
Modi thanked Abe for his warm welcome to him and the Indian delegation visiting Japan for the G20 Summit. He also appreciated Japan's leadership as the G20 chairman. Speaking of the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that it was a very warm meeting, both leaders are old friends. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter