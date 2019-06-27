News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ahead of G20 Summit, Modi meets Japan's Abe

Ahead of G20 Summit, Modi meets Japan's Abe

June 27, 2019 13:03 IST

Ahead of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Osaka, Japan and discussed a range of issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Osaka, Japan. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the start of Japan's Reiwa era. The prime minister said that President Ram Nath Kovind will participate in the coronation ceremony of Emperor Naruhito in October. Photograph: PIB/PTI
 

Modi thanked Abe for his warm welcome to him and the Indian delegation visiting Japan for the G20 Summit. He also appreciated Japan's leadership as the G20 chairman. Speaking of the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that it was a very warm meeting, both leaders are old friends. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

Modi in Japan for G20, focus on talks with Trump

Modi in Japan for G20, focus on talks with Trump

How Japan helps India to keep an eye on China

How Japan helps India to keep an eye on China

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use