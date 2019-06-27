Ahead of G20 Summit, Modi meets Japan's Abe

June 27, 2019 13:03 IST

Ahead of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Osaka, Japan and discussed a range of issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Osaka, Japan. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the start of Japan's Reiwa era. The prime minister said that President Ram Nath Kovind will participate in the coronation ceremony of Emperor Naruhito in October. Photograph: PIB/PTI