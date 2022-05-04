Modi holds talks with counterparts from Nordic countries

In the second leg of his visit to three European nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his counterparts from Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland.

Modi would also attend the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where they will take stock of the cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

India's trade with Nordic countries stands at over $5 billion (2020-21) and a cumulative FDI of over $3 billion (April 2000- March 2021).

Here are the highlights of his visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met met his Iceland counterpart Katrin Jakobsdottir and discussed ways to boost ties in areas like trade, energy and fisheries. Modi lauded Jakobsdottir's personal efforts at promoting gender equality and briefed her on India's advances on the issue, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release. Photographs: @PMOIndia/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Copenhagen to talk about “ways to deepen developmental cooperation."Boosting friendship with Norway. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @jonasgahrstore meet in Copenhagen. They are taking stock of the full range of bilateral relations between the two nations and ways to deepen developmental cooperation,” the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Modi met his Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson and the two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties, the progress in the Joint Action Plan and exchanged views on regional and global developments. "Cementing ties with Sweden. PM @narendramodi and @SwedishPM Magdalena Andersson held extensive talks on further diversifying the India-Sweden friendship," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Modi also met his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin and discussed ways to further cement bilateral ties in trade, investment, technology and other sectors.