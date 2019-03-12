Modi, aerial air strike sarees sell like hot cakes!

March 12, 2019 08:58 IST

After wedding cards and T-shirts with imprints of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, looks like it's the season of sarees.

IMAGE: A salesman displays a saree with a printed image of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured and later released by Pakistan. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Bharatiya Janata Party supporters are literally wearing their preferences -- in the way of Modi sarees. While some feature the prime minister's prints, there are others which feature the recent air strikes carried out on terror launch pads in Pakistan's Balakot.

IMAGE: While many of the sarees have images of the IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, there are some with the imprints of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the air strike. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Speaking about the trend, Kalpesh Chowdhury, one of the retailers in Bhilwara, said: "I had ordered these sarees from Surat, Gujarat. Following the air strike, the sale of these sarees featuring Modi and the Indian Army has been unimaginable. A number of women are bringing other women along with them to buy the sarees. They believe that while they can't go to the border and fight alongside the army, they want to boost the Indian Army's morale by wearing these sarees that have been dedicated to them."

WATCH: Surat saree makers manufacture army inspired designs

Forty Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in an attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in south Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14.

IMAGE: Traders say the sale of these sarees featuring Modi and the Indian Army has been unimaginable. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Less than two weeks after the attack, India carried out air strike at a JeM training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, eliminating a "large number" of terrorists, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said on February 26.

A day after the air strike, Pakistani F-16 fighter jets transgressed into the Indian airspace, one of which was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison piloted by Varthaman.