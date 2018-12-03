rediff.com

Massive fire erupts in Mumbai's Aarey forest

December 03, 2018 23:39 IST

A massive fire broke out in the Aarey forest near Goregaon suburb of north-west Mumbai on Monday.

IMAGE: A huge fire ablaze entire mountain range near Film City road at Goregaon in Mumbai . Photograph: PTI Photo

The spot is an open plot adjacent to Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg in Goregaon which is in vicinity of Aarey Colony, the biggest green lung in the metropolis, news agency PTI reported.

 

The blaze was seen on one of the forested hills in Habalpada, near the famed Film City and quickly spread over the other parts of the mountain.

It could be seen from the distant Western Express Highway.

IMAGE: There have been no reports of casualties. Photograph: ANI

Fire brigade control room received the information about the blaze at 6.30 pm, the official said, adding that fire engines and two water tankers rushed to the spot.

Teams of the forest department, Mumbai fire brigade and other agencies were battling the blaze amidst fears that it could take a toll on rich the ecology of the area.

There have been no reports of casualties. Neither is the cause of the fire known.

With inputs from PTI

AGENCIES
 

