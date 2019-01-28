Look who turned up for MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son's wedding

Last updated on: January 28, 2019 08:30 IST

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray on Sunday got married to his fiancee and fashion designer Mitali Borude at a hotel in Mumbai’s central area of Lower Parel.

The marriage ceremony was attended by politicians of various hues, Bollywood celebrities and noted personalities from the field of industry.

Amit and Mitali, who had been dating for years and friends-turned-sweethearts, got engaged in December 2017.

Prominent politicians who attended the ceremony were Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

Raj’s estranged cousin and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray showed up with his family members.

Top industrialists Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra also graced the occasion.

The family poses together. Raj Thackeray with his son Amit and wife Mitali with her parents. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

Shiv Sena chief and Raj's estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi and son Aditya. Photograph: PTI Photo

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari with Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: PTI Photo

NCP President Sharad Pawar with daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule. Photograph: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao. Photograph: PTI Photo

WATCH: Salman, Shah Rukh, Madhuri... Stars arrive for the MNS chief's son's nuptials

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar. Photograph: PTI Photo

Actor Aamir Khan. Photograph: PTI Photo

Ritesh Deshmukh with his brother MLA Amit Deshmukh. Photograph: PTI Photo