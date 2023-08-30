News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ISRO all set for launch of Aditya-L1 Sun mission

ISRO all set for launch of Aditya-L1 Sun mission

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 30, 2023 16:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Giving an update on its Aditya-L1 mission to study the Sun, ISRO said on Wednesday the launch rehearsal and the rocket's internal checks have been completed.

The mission is scheduled to be launched on September 2 at 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport.

Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth.

 

It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

The spacecraft -- the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun -- would be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket.

"The preparations for the launch are progressing", ISRO said in a social media post today. "The Launch Rehearsal - Vehicle Internal Checks are completed".

The Aditya-L1 mission, aimed at studying the Sun from an orbit around the L1, would carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun, the corona, in different wavebands.

Aditya-L1 is a fully indigenous effort with the participation of national institutions., an ISRO official said.

The Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) is the lead institute for the development of Visible Emission Line Coronagraph payload. Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune, has developed the Solar Ultraviolet Imager payload for the mission.

Aditya-L1 can provide observations on the corona, and on the solar Chromosphere using the UV payload and on the flares using the X-ray payloads. The particle detectors and the magnetometer payload can provide information on charged particles and the magnetic field reaching the halo orbit around L1.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why India's Sun mission is called Aditya-L1
Why India's Sun mission is called Aditya-L1
MUST READ! ISRO Is All About Teamwork
MUST READ! ISRO Is All About Teamwork
What after Chandrayaan-3? ISRO has a packed schedule
What after Chandrayaan-3? ISRO has a packed schedule
Nuh Clashes: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi gets bail
Nuh Clashes: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi gets bail
Asia Cup: 'Pakistan the team to beat'
Asia Cup: 'Pakistan the team to beat'
Rahul believes in what China says, not...: BJP
Rahul believes in what China says, not...: BJP
Ahead of INDIA meet, AAP pitches Kejriwal as PM face
Ahead of INDIA meet, AAP pitches Kejriwal as PM face
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Race for Sun: A look at different missions

Race for Sun: A look at different missions

ISRO scientists will leave imprint on the universe

ISRO scientists will leave imprint on the universe

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances