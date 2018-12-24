Indonesia tsunami: 281 dead, over 1,000 missing

December 24, 2018 08:41 IST

On Saturday, disaster struck the coast of southern Sumatra and the western tip of Java when a volcano known as the “child” of Krakatoa erupted, which in turn, triggered a tsunami – in which powerful waves of a height of 30-90 centimetres (1-3 feet) lashed the area.

Here’s what we know so far:

>> The death toll has risen to 281, with over 1,000 people injured and 11,600 people displaced.

>> Other than the 281 deaths, the volcano-triggered tsunami has injured 1,016; there are 57 people missing and 11,687 displaced.

>> The district of Pandeglang was worst hit, with 207 killed and 755 injured.

>> The spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster agency called for a new early warning system, because the current system cannot detect tsunamis caused by landslides.

A hotel sign damaged by a tsunami at a resort hotel in Tanjung Lesung, Indonesia. Photograph: Ed Wray/Getty Images

A man injured in a tsunami looks down at the bodies of his relatives as he gets in an ambulance at a makeshift morgue for the victims of a tsunami in Carita, Indonesia. Photograph: Ed Wray/Getty Images

Wrecked cars lie on top of the ruins of a house destroyed by the tsunami in Carita, Indonesia. Photograph: Ed Wray/Getty Images

A rescue worker walks through the rubble from houses destroyed in Carita, Indonesia. Electricity and water services, as well as roads, have been badly damaged; remote areas have been the hardest hit. Photograph: Ed Wray/Getty Images

Rescue team members carry the dead body of a victim after a tsunami hit Tanjung Lesung beach in Banten, Indonesia. Photograph: Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/Reuters

An aerial view of Anak Krakatau volcano during an eruption at Sunda strait in South Lampung, Indonesia. Photograph: Antara Foto/Bisnis Indonesia/Nurul Hidayat/Reuters

Destroyed boats are seen after a tsunami hit an area near Carita in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia. Photograph: Jorge Silva/Reuters