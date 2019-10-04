Barack, Michelle Obama share heartfelt posts on 27th wedding anniversary

October 04, 2019 09:56 IST

It has been 27 years of blissful marriage for Barack and Michelle Obama!

And to mark the occasion, they made sure to wish each other by sharing heartwarming posts and it is the sweetest thing you'll see on the internet today.

The former United States president and first lady, who completed 27 years together on Thursday, are still 'feeling the magic' that brought them together.

Barack beat his wife to the punch by posting a photo featuring the couple, who can be seen embracing each other and looking at a sunset together.

Photograph: Barack Obama/Instagram

In the still, the two are photographed from behind and are seen looking at the sunset while Michelle has her arms wrapped around her husband and her head resting on his shoulder.

The former US president quoted a line from The Beatles song 'Getting Better', writing, "Like the Beatles said: It's getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!"

The former US first lady too posted a heart-warming message and shared a photo of the two smiling and overlooking a beach.

Photograph: Michelle Obama/Instagram

"27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I'd say he's delivered. Here's to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what's next -- while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack," she captioned the image.

The couple got engaged in 1991 and soon got hitched on October 3, 1992, in Chicago, reported CNN. They are proud parents to two daughters -- Malia Ann Obama and Sasha Obama.

The two have been vocal about their ups and downs, and are known to share romantic messages on special occasions.