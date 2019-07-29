Hong Kong on the edge as protests take a violent turn

July 29, 2019 08:39 IST

Violent clashes between police and pro-democracy demonstrators continued on Sunday, the third day of mass protests against the alleged recent police brutality.



Police fired multiple rounds of tear gas and rubber bullets to push back the protestors who were trying to reach the Chinese government's Liaison Office.

Hong Kong has seen eight consecutive weeks of anti-government protests that began against a now-suspended extradition bill, but have since broadened to include calls for democracy and police accountability.

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

A journalist is pushed back by riot police during a demonstration in the area of Sai Wan in Hong Kong, China. Pro-democracy protesters have continued weekly rallies on the streets of Hong Kong against a controversial extradition bill since 9 June as the city plunged into crisis after waves of demonstrations and several violent clashes. Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam apologized for introducing the bill and recently declared it "dead", however protesters have continued to draw large crowds with demands for Lam's resignation and completely withdraw the bill. Photograph: Laurel Chor/Getty Images

Riot police fire tear gas during a demonstration in the area of Sheung Wan in Hong Kong. Photograph: Laurel Chor/Getty Images

Protesters push a burning cart to the police during a demonstration in the area of Sheung Wan in Hong Kong. Photograph: Billy H C Kwok/Getty Images

Protesters are detained by police during a demonstration in the area of Sheung Wan. Photograph: Billy H C Kwok/Getty Images