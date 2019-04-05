Hema Malini takes a tractor tour to woo voters

April 05, 2019 18:21 IST

After harvesting crop in a farm with sickle, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and candidate of Mathura constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Hema Malini was on Friday seen driving a tractor during campaigning in her constituency.

Clad in a pink saree, the sitting MP from Mathura posed with a victory sign from the tractor.

On Monday, Malini had announced her poll campaign after she posted her photographs posing with sickle and hay bales, from the farmlands in Mathura.

Malini was faced with allegations that she hardly visited Mathura, which is seen as rural constituency. Mathura will go to polls on April 18.

Earlier, Hema Malini joined farmers and tried her hand at cutting the wheat crop in this region in Uttar Pradesh. She even picked up a bundle of wheat crop and carried it some distance, much to the amusement of villagers, in Govardhan area of Mathura.

Opposition leaders had termed the action as acting "nautanki".

Talking to the media, Hema Malini had said that she wanted to be one with farmers and identify with their problems and aspirations.

"When I was going to the villages, I saw golden coloured wheat ready to be harvested... I tried my hand. Women in the fields welcomed me warmly. We visited 10 villages," she said.

However, her tractor trek didn't go down without any ridicule.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah noticed two machines on her either side, which, he commented, appeared to be blowers.

"What are those drums on the side? Please don't tell me those are mist generators for cool air? Wow, that's one fancy tractor," remarked the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.

All photographs: ANI Photos