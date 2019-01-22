Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi

Last updated on: January 22, 2019 18:07 IST

Heavy rains and hail lashed many parts of Delhi on Tuesday leading to water logging and throwing traffic out gear at major intersections.

IMAGE: Vehicles move slowly through a water logged street after rainfall, in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

After overnight rainfall, heavy overcast conditions in the morning plunged the city into pitch darkness, before the heavens opened up again, causing inconvenience to commuters, office-goers and local residents.

Fifteen trains were running late with an average delay of two to three hours. These included Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Malda-Delhi Junction Farakka Express and Mumbai Amritsar Express. The Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express was late by six hours, according to the Northern Railways.

The rains also affected street traffic in Delhi as many important intersections faced water logging, affecting vehicular movement.

IMAGE: Movement of traffic was disrupted at Karala Chowk, Malviya Nagar, Modi Mill flyover, and Azad Market underpass in the morning.. Photograph: PTI Photo

Delhi Traffic Police officials said traffic was affected from Nigambodh Ghat towards Hanuman Mandir near Kashmere Gate in north Delhi and also from S S Marg towards Bhati Mines in south Delhi due to water logging.

WATCH: Rains trigger massive traffic jams in Delhi

Obstruction in traffic from JLN Marg towards Kamla Market roundabout due to water logging and breakdown of two cluster buses was also reported.

According to information provided by Delhi Traffic Police on its official Twitter handle, movement of traffic was disrupted at Karala Chowk, Malviya Nagar, Modi Mill flyover, and Azad Market underpass in the morning.

IMAGE: Vehicles move slowly with fog lights on during heavy rainfall in the morning at 8:56 am on the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway. Photograph: PTI Photo

Vehicles moved bumper-to-bumper on Narayana flyover and Defence Colony underpass (from Jangpura towards Lajpat Nagar) due to waterlogging.

While unusual darkness and subsequent hail with rain in the morning caused unease among several people, many were amused and even took to Twitter to post pictures, with humour-laden words.

“When 9 AM is like this, it means its time to bunk officechool #DelhiRains,” tweeted a user, Shashank Thakur, and shared a picture of a neighbourhood immersed in darkness.

IMAGE: People walk on a road during rains on a cold morning in New Delhi. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

Another user, Himank Gupta, shared a picture of him holding pellets of hail in his hand and, posted: “You certainly can’t expect your morning in Delhi to be like this...

#DelhiRains #raining.”

Simran, another netizen, said: “This weather makes me want to bunk school but then I realize I am not in school anymore. I am not even in college anymore. This hurts #DelhiRains.”

According to a Meteorological Department official, the Safdarjung observatory recorded 14.8 mm rainfall, Palam 22.8 mm rainfall, Lodhi Road 15 mm and Aya Nagar recorded 26.1 mm rainfall.

“The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.5 degree Celsius, five notches above the normal,” the official said.

IMAGE: A view of traffic jam at Noida–Greater Noida Expressway after heavy downpur, in Noida. Photograph: PTI Photo

The humidity level was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

Incidentally, heavy rains drastically reduced the pollution level in the national capital, which recorded the best air quality this year on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the overall air quality index in the city was 133, which falls in the ‘moderate’ category.

The weatherman has forecast rainfall throughout the day, with the mercury settling at 19 degree Celsius.