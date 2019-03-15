6 dead in New Zealand mosque shooting: Reports

March 15, 2019 08:54 IST

Multiple people were killed and several injured on Friday after a gunman opened fire at a crowded mosque during afternoon prayers in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand media reported.

Local media reported up to six people were dead, and the South Island city was placed in lockdown as police hunted for an "active shooter".

"A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter," police said in a statement.

One witness told stuff.co.nz he was praying in the Deans Ave mosque when he heard shooting and saw his wife lying dead on the footpath outside when he fled.

Another man said he saw children being shot.

"There were bodies all over me," he said.

An eyewitness told Radio New Zealand he heard shots fired and four people were lying on the ground, with "blood everywhere".

The Masjid al Noor was filled with worshippers.