Bypolls: TMC sweeps WB, RJD wins Bihar, Cong in Maha

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday won the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and the Ballygunge assembly segment by-polls.

IMAGE: TMC candidate Babul Supriyo flashes victory sign at the counting centre after winning Ballygunge Assembly by-polls in Kolkata. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, the Trinamool Congress's candidate from Asansol Lok Sabha seat, won the bypoll with a margin of over 1 lakh votes, registering the party's first-ever electoral victory in the constituency.

In the Ballygunge Assembly segment, Trinamool's Babul Supriyo, who switched from the BJP, defeated his nearest rival of the Communist Party of India-Marxist Saira Shah Halim, by a margin of 20,228 votes.

Supriyo garnered 51,199 votes against Halim's 30,971 votes.

The by-polls, which took place on April 12, were necessitated as Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from the BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee thanked voters from the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge Assembly Constituency for giving a decisive mandate to TMC candidates in both the seats, where by-polls were held.

"I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol Parliamentary Constituency and the Ballygunge Assembly Constituency for giving decisive mandate to AITC party candidates," she tweeted.

"We consider this to be our people's warm Shubho Nababarsho gift to our Ma- Mati- Manush organization. Salute to the voters for reposing faith in us, yet again," she added.

IMAGE: RJD candidate Amar Paswan flashes victory sign after winning the Bochaha assembly constituency by-elections in Muzaffarpur district. Photograph: PTI Photo

In Bihar, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal wrested the Bochahan assembly seat from the ruling National Democratic Alliance, with its candidate defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party nominee by a large margin of over 35,000 votes.

RJD candidate Amar Paswan, whose father Musafir Paswan's death had necessitated the by-election, polled 82,116 votes while his nearest BJP rival Baby Kumari got only 45,353.

Expelled state minister Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party, on the ticket of which Musafir Paswan had won the seat in 2020, finished a distant third with 29,671 votes.

VIP was an NDA constituent till about a month ago.

In a boost to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi combine in Maharashtra, the Congress won the bypoll to the Kolhapur North Assembly constituency, retaining the seat by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of over 18,000 votes.

Congress-MVA candidate Jayashri Jadhav bagged 96,176 votes, while BJP's Satyajeet Kadam polled 77,426 votes. Jadhav emerged victorious by a margin of 18,750 votes, election officials said.

The by-election to this Assembly segment in Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav due to COVID-19 in December 2021. The Congress had fielded the late legislator's widow from this seat. The bypoll was held on April 12 in which 61.19 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

Following the result, the workers of the Congress, which shares power in the state with the Shiv Sena and the NCP, celebrated the victory by dancing to the tune of music and throwing 'gulal'.

Speaking to reporters after her win, Jadhav thanked the voters and said all three constituents of the MVA worked together to clinch the victory.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole termed the party's win as "victory of progressive thoughts".

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said his party accepts the decision given by the voters.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader and state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said, "The voters of Kolhapur North seat have rejected the attempts to create religious polarisation. Kolhapur has always followed the principle of equality."

In Mumbai, the Congress workers burst firecrackers at Tilak Bhavan, party's state headquarters, in Dadar area.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Congress's Patole said, "Efforts were on to hide the Centre's failure on the issues of inflation, unemployment, poverty, and the problems faced by small farmers and traders by creating religious hatred. The win has sent out a message from the birthplace of Shahu Maharaj."

The BJP has started facing a defeat in all by-elections, be it Bihar, Chhattisgarh or West Bengal, he added.

There were 15 candidates in the fray for the Kolhapur North seat, though the main fight was between the Congress and the BJP. During the poll campaign, senior leaders of the MVA as well as from BJP had come to Kolhapur to canvass for their candidates.