Ashok Gehlot named Rajasthan CM, Sachin Pilot to be his deputy

December 14, 2018 17:05 IST

IMAGE: Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot and senior party leader Ashok Gehlot at a press conference at All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi,. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

The Congress on Friday named Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan's next chief minister and Sachin Pilot his deputy after party president Rahul Gandhi successfully brokered peace between the veteran leader and his younger colleague following several rounds of discussions.

After Congress' observer to the state K C Venugopal made the announcement at a media briefing in New Delhi, Gehlot thanked Gandhi for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of the state for the third time and promised that he and Pilot will give "good governance".

IMAGE: Celebrations outside Ashok Gehlot's residence. Photograph: ANI

Pilot exuded confidence that Congress' good electoral performance will continue, saying the party will get a big mandate in 2019 polls and form the government.

"We will meet the governor today and will decide on the details of the oath-taking ceremony," Venugopal said.