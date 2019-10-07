News
PHOTOS: What to expect on Air Force Day

PHOTOS: What to expect on Air Force Day

October 07, 2019 09:18 IST

The Indian Air Force will celebrate its 87th foundation day on the October 8.

From the newly inducted the Apache and the Chinook helicopters to Sukhoi 30MKI, the IAF will display its power at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad.

Ahead of the air show, a full dress rehearsal held at the air base in Ghaziabad.

Here are some of the glimpses.

Photographs: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo
 

Newly inducted Indian Air Force's CH-47 Chinook fly during rehearsal for the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase, Ghaziabad.

Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran aircraft perform aerobatic stunts.

Indian Air Force planes during rehearsals for the Air Force Day celebrations.

Indian Air Force's newly inducted Apache helicopters.

IAF's Sarang helicopters perform aerobatic stunts.

People take a look at IAF aircraft displayed at Hindon Airbase, Ghaziabad.

A newly inducted Apache helicopter on display at Hindon Air base.

Indian Air Force'a Akash Ganga team demonstrate their skills during a full dress rehearsal for the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations.

IAF personnel perform a drill with rifles.

Indian Air Force acrobatic team members walk in front of the Apache helicopter.
The Rediff News Bureau / Rediff.com
