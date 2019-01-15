PHOTOS: 71st Army Day parade

The 71st Army Day was celebrated across the country on Tuesday with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending wishes to the Indian Army.
The Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark the taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army by then Lt Gen K M Carriappa in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.
Cariappa was given the rank of field marshal of the Indian Army in 1986, only the second Indian after Sam Manekshaw to get the title.
Cariappa died in 1993.
Here are some of the magnificent moments from the Army Day parade.
All photographs: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo
Army soldiers display their war skills during the Army Day Parade at Carriappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.
PM Modi said the nation is proud of army's grit and determination. "I bow to their courage and bravery," he tweeted. He said the countrymen are proud of the grit and determination of the soldiers.
Army soldiers display their warfare skills during the parade.
Army daredevils perform a stunt on motorcycles during the parade.
Army daredevils perform a stunt.
Indian Army's tanks display combat skills during the parade.
Soldiers display their war skills during the parade.
A soldier gives command during the parade.
Army chief General Bipin Rawat salutes the widow of an army martyr after honouring her during the Army Day Parade. During his speech, Rawat warned Pakistan
that India will not hesitate in carrying out strong action against inimical moves.
Army Chief General Rawat presents 'Unit Citations' award to members of Gorkha regiment.
