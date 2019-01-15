PHOTOS: 71st Army Day parade

January 15, 2019 20:27 IST

The 71st Army Day was celebrated across the country on Tuesday with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending wishes to the Indian Army.

The Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark the taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army by then Lt Gen K M Carriappa in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

Cariappa was given the rank of field marshal of the Indian Army in 1986, only the second Indian after Sam Manekshaw to get the title.

Cariappa died in 1993.

Here are some of the magnificent moments from the Army Day parade.

All photographs: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo