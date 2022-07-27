News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PIL filed in Bombay HC against renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar

PIL filed in Bombay HC against renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar

Source: PTI
July 27, 2022 17:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed on Wednesday in the Bombay high court challenging the Maharashtra government's decision to change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar.

IMAGE: The Uddhav Thackeray government announced the renaming of Aurangabad after its last cabinet meeting on June 30, 2022.

The petition filed by Mohammed Mushtaq Ahmed, Annasaheb Khandare and Rajesh More, all residents of Aurangabad, is likely to be heard by the HC on August 1.

Notably, the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thackeray had decided to rename the city as Sambhajinagar in its last cabinet meeting on June 29 this year.

 

The new government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde earlier this month passed a fresh proposal that will see Marathwada's biggest city being called ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar'.

The petition claimed that in 2001, the state government made an attempt to change the name of Aurangabad city but it was aborted.

However, the previous government led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray unauthorisedly at its fag end raised the issue of changing the name of Aurangabad in the last cabinet meeting for "political considerations", the plea claimed.

The present government led by CM Eknath Shinde re-affirmed the decision without taking into consideration public sentiments and in complete disregard to provisions of the Constitution, the plea further said.

The city of Aurangabad is part of history and has a rich culture, and political parties like the Shiv Sena have been trying to change the name to gain political mileage, the plea further claimed.

"The purpose behind changing the name of Aurangabad is to spread hatred among the community towards Muslims so as to gain political advantage," the petition alleged.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Was betrayed by my own: Maha CM to cabinet colleagues
Was betrayed by my own: Maha CM to cabinet colleagues
Faced humiliation for 2.5 yrs: Sena rebel to Uddhav
Faced humiliation for 2.5 yrs: Sena rebel to Uddhav
Cong opposition to rename Aurangabad won't affect MVA
Cong opposition to rename Aurangabad won't affect MVA
Oppn wants suspension revoked, govt for good conduct
Oppn wants suspension revoked, govt for good conduct
Remembering The People's President
Remembering The People's President
Another Kashmiri journalist stopped from flying abroad
Another Kashmiri journalist stopped from flying abroad
Daring Bikini Styles From Italy!
Daring Bikini Styles From Italy!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Uddhav cabinet renames Aurangabad, Osmanabad

Uddhav cabinet renames Aurangabad, Osmanabad

Uddhav keeps his cool as Chakravyuh builds around him

Uddhav keeps his cool as Chakravyuh builds around him

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances