HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Petition filed in NGT seeking safe disposal of carbide waste

Petition filed in NGT seeking safe disposal of carbide waste

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 05, 2025 09:45 IST

x

A petition has been filed in the National Green Tribunal's Bhopal bench, seeking an assurance from the Madhya Pradesh government that the Union Carbide waste disposal in Pithampur won't harm people in nearby areas.

IMAGE: Survivors of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy stage a demonstrative protest against Dow Chemicals and Union Carbide during a rally on the disaster's 39th anniversary, in front of Union Carbide plant in Bhopal, December 3, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

The petition, filed by a Jabalpur-based social organisation, has urged the NGT to direct the state's chief secretary to declare on oath about the safety of people in Pithampur in Dhar district where the waste has been transported for disposal.

On the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide pesticide factory in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, killing at least 5,479 persons and leaving thousands with serious injuries and long-lasting health issues.

 

Nearly 337 tons of Union Carbide waste reached Pithampur from Bhopal on Thursday for disposal following an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The petition before the NGT seeks direction to the authorities in Dhar to submit on oath that residents in the area would not be harmed due to the disposal of the waste.

Furthermore, the petition seeks direction to the MP government to publish in Hindi and English newspapers a specific report regarding the disposal of this waste to allay public concerns, PG Najpandey of the Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch and activist Sunil Bhargav said.

The social organisation filed the petition in the NGT on Friday, Najpandey told PTI.

There is apprehension among residents because thousands of people died due to the leak of toxic methyl isocyanate gas from Union Carbide factory in December 1984, he said.

Therefore, we have moved the NGT to take cognisance of their concerns, Najpandey said.

"We don't want this toxic waste in our area," is the refrain of locals at Tarpura, a village adjacent to Pithampur's waste incineration unit where the huge quantity of waste has been brought for disposal.

The plan to dispose of the waste linked to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, among the worst industrial disasters in the world, has sparked off protests in the area.

The incineration of a huge quantity of toxic waste will be hazardous for humans as well as the environment, the villagers fear, even though the Madhya Pradesh government has sought to assure them that there would be no harmful consequences.

The administration has issued prohibitory orders within a 100-metre radius of the waste disposal unit in Pithampur and has deployed a large police force.

Many residents of Tarpura work in industrial units in Pithampur.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Union Carbide waste disposal: Protesters set themselves afire
Union Carbide waste disposal: Protesters set themselves afire
40 yrs later, toxic waste shifted from Bhopal's Union Carbide factory
40 yrs later, toxic waste shifted from Bhopal's Union Carbide factory
'Don't want this toxic waste in our area'
'Don't want this toxic waste in our area'
Carbide waste disposal: 5 protesters held, prohibitory orders clamped
Carbide waste disposal: 5 protesters held, prohibitory orders clamped
Mob pelts stones at Bhopal tragedy waste incineration unit
Mob pelts stones at Bhopal tragedy waste incineration unit

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Indicators You Have Low Estrogen Levels

webstory image 2

5 Winter-Friendly Beverages To Keep Warm

webstory image 3

The OnePlus Watch 3 Series Will Mind Your Health

VIDEOS

Aishwarya and Abhishek return to Mumbai together after vacation1:03

Aishwarya and Abhishek return to Mumbai together after...

Himachal Pradesh: Thousands gather for Bhunda festival after 40 years1:15

Himachal Pradesh: Thousands gather for Bhunda festival...

Prayagraj: Niranjani Akhara Peshwai arrives at the 'Maha Kumbh' area1:09

Prayagraj: Niranjani Akhara Peshwai arrives at the 'Maha...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD