Rajasthan police chargesheets Pehlu Khan 2 yrs after he was lynched

June 29, 2019 12:50 IST

Rajasthan Police filed a chargesheet for cow smuggling against Pehlu Khan, who was allegedly lynched in 2017 by a mob of 'gau rakshaks' in Alwar for transporting cattle, and his two sons.

The police chargesheeted Khan's sons Irsad, 25, and Arif, 22, under sections 5, 8 and 9 while charges have been framed against the deceased under section 6 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995.

The chargesheet against Khan was prepared on December 30 last year, 13 days after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government came into power in Rajasthan.

Section 5 of the RBA Act pertains to the prohibition of the export of bovine animals for the purpose of slaughter and regulation of temporary migration or export for other purposes, while section 6 says the transporter is also an abettor and is liable for the same punishment as the person committing the offence.

Section 8 is about the penalty for such offences while Section 9 mentions punishment for causing hurt to a bovine animal.

In 2018, the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state had filed a similar charge sheet against two associates of Khan, who were also attacked by the mob.

There were two first information report registered in the case.

One was against the mob for beating Khan to death and second against him and his family for transporting cattle (cow) illegally out of the state.

The police had earlier given a clean chit to the six people accused of lynching Khan, a dairy farmer.

The police's decision was reportedly based on statements of the staff of a cow shelter and mobile phone records.

55-year-old Khan, a native of Nuh in Haryana, was allegedly beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on the Delhi-Alwar highway on April 1, accusing him of smuggling cattle.

He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on April 3.