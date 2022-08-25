News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pegasus case: SC says malware found in 5 of 29 phones examined

Pegasus case: SC says malware found in 5 of 29 phones examined

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 25, 2022 12:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Centre did not cooperate with the probe into the Pegasus spyware row, the apex court-appointed technical and supervisory committees to look into the matter said.

Image only for representation.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said on Thursday that the panel also found some kind of malware in five mobile phones out of the 29 examined.

The court will now hear the matter after four weeks.

 

The bench also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said the panel has submitted its 'lengthy' report in three parts and one part suggested amending the law to protect the right to privacy of citizens and ensure cyber security of the nation.

It said the report of the overseeing judge (Justice retired) R V Raveendran, which is general in nature, would be uploaded on its website. The bench said it would consider the plea to give redacted part of other reports to the parties.

The bench on October 27 last year had ordered a probe into the allegations of use of Israeli spyware by government agencies for targeted surveillance of politicians, journalists, and activists.

The panel, which included three experts on cyber security, digital forensics, networks, and hardware, was asked to 'inquire, investigate and determine' whether Pegasus spyware was used for snooping on citizens and their probe would be monitored by a former apex court judge Raveendran.

The panel members were Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Prabaharan P, and Ashwin Anil Gumaste.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pegasus: Why I hesitate to defend govt, but I must
Pegasus: Why I hesitate to defend govt, but I must
India bought Pegasus as part of defence deal: Report
India bought Pegasus as part of defence deal: Report
'Some mistakes' may have happened: Pegasus maker
'Some mistakes' may have happened: Pegasus maker
PM security breach: SC panel blames Ferozepur SSP
PM security breach: SC panel blames Ferozepur SSP
HC refuses to stay Agnipath, seeks Centre's reply
HC refuses to stay Agnipath, seeks Centre's reply
Toilet Break and A Trial: Mukesh's journey to India A
Toilet Break and A Trial: Mukesh's journey to India A
AAP MLAs 'not reachable' ahead of meet with Kejriwal
AAP MLAs 'not reachable' ahead of meet with Kejriwal
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Decoded: All you wanted to know about Pegasus

Decoded: All you wanted to know about Pegasus

Freedom of press main pillar of democracy, says SC

Freedom of press main pillar of democracy, says SC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances