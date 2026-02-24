HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Pawan Hans helicopter with 7 onboard crashes into Andaman sea

Pawan Hans helicopter with 7 onboard crashes into Andaman sea

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 24, 2026 12:56 IST

x

A Pawan Hans helicopter crashed into the Andaman Sea after takeoff, but all passengers and crew members were safely rescued, prompting an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Pawan Hans helicopter crashes into the Andaman Sea

IMAGE: A Pawan Hans helicopter crashed into the Andaman Sea. Photograph: X

Key Points

  • All seven people onboard, including passengers and crew, were successfully rescued from the mid-sea crash site.
  • A preliminary inquiry suggests a technical snag may have caused the helicopter to crash-land.
  • Injured individuals are receiving treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Hospital in Mayabunder.

A Pawan Hans helicopter carrying seven people, including the crew members, crashed into the sea after it took off from Mayabunder in North and Middle Andaman district on Tuesday morning, and all of them were rescued, officials said.

The accident occurred around 9.30 am, they said.

All the passengers and the crew members, rescued from mid-sea, have been admitted to a hospital, one of the officials said.

Details of the Incident

"The helicopter took off from Sri Vijaya Puram around 8.45 am, and it crashed into the sea around 9.30 am. A preliminary inquiry revealed that there was some technical snag, and the pilot made a crash-landing on the sea," a senior Civil Aviation official said.

An inquiry has been initiated, he said.

Officials of Pawan Hans, a central public sector undertaking based in Noida, could not be contacted for comments.

Official Statements

Civil Aviation Director Nitesh Rawat said, "A total of seven people were onboard, including the pilot. All are safe, and we are yet to take the statement of the pilot. All injured persons are under treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Hospital in Mayabunder. We are trying to bring the injured people to Sri Vijaya Puram.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Air ambulance from Ranchi to Delhi crashes, 7 on board killed
Air ambulance from Ranchi to Delhi crashes, 7 on board killed
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: 'No Crew Would Crash A Plane'
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: 'No Crew Would Crash A Plane'
5 crashes, no action: Kedarnath's air safety crisis deepens
5 crashes, no action: Kedarnath's air safety crisis deepens
Helicopter on way to Gangotri crashes in U'khand, 6 dead
Helicopter on way to Gangotri crashes in U'khand, 6 dead
Pankaja Munde's helicopter faces snag ahead of take-off
Pankaja Munde's helicopter faces snag ahead of take-off

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

7 Iconic Kolkata Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 3

Eat More Peanuts: 7 Benefits Of This Protein-Rich Nut

VIDEOS

People dressed as pandas join the Moscow Zoo's real pandas to celebrate the Chinese New Year1:22

People dressed as pandas join the Moscow Zoo's real...

Post Indus Water Treaty suspension, first-ever dredging begins in Chenab river4:44

Post Indus Water Treaty suspension, first-ever dredging...

Latest Visuals From Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash Site4:55

Latest Visuals From Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash Site

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO